State council votes to require heat pumps for new commercial buildings in 2023

The Washington State Building Code Council (WSBCC) voted on Friday to make two revisions to the state energy code that will help limit the use of fossil fuels.

According to WSBCC, starting July 1, 2023, new commercial buildings will be required to use heat pumps for space and water heating. Specifically, 50% of water must be warmed up by a heat pump system. The remaining 50% can still be heated using electricity or fossil fuels.

Heat pumps are environmentally friendly and are designed to limit the use of electricity and natural gas.

Similar heat pump proposals are being made for the residential section of the state energy code. The council will discuss that over the next few months.

