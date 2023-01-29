State agencies drop out of meeting discussing controversial sex offender facility in Tenino

A town hall meeting aimed at discussing a controversial sex offender treatment center in Tenino has been canceled due to threats, state agencies say.

Residents for weeks have been pushing back against the treatment facility, owned by Supreme Living, LLC. The facility will house Level 3 sex-offenders—the so-called ‘worst of the worst’—moved from the state’s secure treatment center on McNeil Island.

A meeting was scheduled Jan. 29, where the Department of Corrections, Department of Social & Health Services (DSHS) and the Thurston County Sheriff were to discuss the new facility with the public.

The DOC and DSHS dropped out of the meeting on Jan. 27, citing "threats by individuals and… social media."

Instead, they will host a public webinar on Feb. 1, the same day the first sex offender will be moved into the facility.

"To say I’m infuriated and embarrassed is an understatement," wrote Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders. "The public deserves to hear answers directly, and in a meaningful, engaging way, from their state government."

Sanders held the previously-scheduled Jan. 29 meeting late Sunday afternoon, sitting with two empty chairs to represent DOC and DSHS.

FOX 13 News will attend the meeting to learn more information.

The facility is scheduled to open Feb. 1, where they will receive their first resident.