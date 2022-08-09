Starbucks, Volvo, ChargePoint announce locations for electric vehicle charging stations

article

Starbucks and Volvo Cars announced on Tuesday the first Starbucks stores where new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, powered by ChargePoint, will be available to customers and members of the public.

These charging stations are among the first that are online and available along the proposed 1,350-mile route, providing customers a place to recharge both themselves and their battery-powered vehicles. By the end of the year, up to 60 DC fast chargers will be installed at up to 15 Starbucks stores approximately every 100 miles along the route, helping to provide much-needed new infrastructure for current and prospective EV drivers. While customers’ cars are recharging outside, drivers can relax comfortably inside with their favorite Starbucks beverages.

While drivers of any EV equipped with a standard CCS1 or CHAdeMO receptacle will be able to use these stations for a fee, drivers of Volvo Cars will get the added benefit of having access to these stations at no charge or at preferential rates.

"Access to EV charging should be as easy as getting a great cup of coffee – and now, it can be," said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. "We look forward to continuing this partnership with Volvo and ChargePoint, exploring new ways to enhance the Starbucks Experience and inviting customers on our journey to become a resource positive company."

"Volvo Cars is about giving people the freedom to move in safe, sustainable and personal ways," said Anders Gustafsson, SVP Americas Region and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. "One way we can do this is by partnering with Starbucks and ChargePoint to provide an EV charging network that fits seamlessly into their lives and offer the peace of mind you can only get from a cup of their favorite coffee. We look forward to a great future together."

"With Volvo and Starbucks, we’re creating a premium EV driving experience between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest," said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. "Through our partnership, EV drivers will have the opportunity to quickly fuel their vehicles at Starbucks locations along one of America’s most scenic byways."

Drivers of Volvo Recharge models with Google embedded can use the ChargePoint app integrated into their vehicle’s in-dash system, while others can use the mobile ChargePoint app, to find, use and pay for access to the ChargePoint charging stations at participating Starbucks locations.

The full list of communities with planned EV charger-enabled Starbucks store locations along the route currently includes:

Seattle , Wash.

Issaquah , Wash.

Yakima , Wash.

Hermiston, Ore.

La Grande, Ore.

Nampa, Idaho

Twin Falls, Idaho

Unitah, Utah

Sandy, Utah

Provo, Utah

Grand Junction, Colo.

Glenwood Springs, Colo.

Silverthorne, Colo.

Idaho Springs, Colo.

Broomfield, Colo.

Just as Volvo Cars plans to be a fully electric car company by 2030, Starbucks is reimagining the store experience for greater connection, ease and planet-positive impact. Starbucks continues to rapidly expand its roster of renewable energy and decarbonization projects in the U.S in support of its global goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and multi-decade aspiration to become a resource positive company.