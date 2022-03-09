Starbucks suspends all business activity in Russia

Starbucks announced Tuesday that it will be suspending all business activity in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company’s CEO Kevin Johnson said its licensed partner agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia.

This also includes the shipment of all Starbucks products.

Starbucks has no stores in Ukraine but the company has 130 shops in Russia.

"We condemn the unprovoked, unjust and horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia, and our hearts go out to all those affected," Johnson said.

Last week, the company announced that it will donate any royalties it receives from their business operations in Russia to humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

Also, the Starbucks Foundation has contributed $500,000 to World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross for humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

Starbucks joins a list of food chains that are suspending business operations in Russia.

