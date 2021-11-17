Starbucks Red Cup Day 2021: How to get a free reusable cup on Nov. 18

Rejoice, coffee drinkers. The holidays are back at Starbucks — and so is the chain’s annual Red Cup Day.

The coffee giant is giving away free, limited-edition reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating U.S. stores on Nov. 18.

The 2021 Starbucks reusable red holiday cup is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Connor Surdi and Joshua Trujillo / Starbucks)

"As we build on our strong start to the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth straight year," Brady Brewer, chief marketing officer for Starbucks, said in a statement. "The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals."

Earlier this month, Starbucks’ seasonal red cups and holiday beverages returned to stores.

How to get the free 2021 Starbucks reusable red cup

Customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating Starbucks in the U.S. will receive the free reusable red cup, but only while supplies last. Hot, iced or blended drinks are included in the deal.

Starbucks says such beverages in the deal include Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

The giveaway offer is available however customers order, including mobile order and pickup, curbside pickup and through delivery on Uber Eats. Users of the Uber Eats app are encouraged to check the app for availability and certain restrictions.

2021 Starbucks red cup made with 50% recycled content

The coffee chain said this year’s cup features a "whimsical ribbon design" and is made with 50% recycled content.

"Its gift-inspired design features Starbucks classic holiday red, with playful swirls of shimmering ribbon dancing against a starry sky," Starbucks wrote in a description of the cup.

The coffee chain noted that customers’ use of reusable cups is one part of its "ongoing commitment to reduce single-use cup waste." Starbucks said it aims to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Customers can bring it back on their next Starbucks visit for a $.10 discount on their order, as is the case with any reusable cup, the company said.

