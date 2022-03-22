Starbucks in Capitol Hill becomes first Seattle store to vote to unionize

A Starbucks store in Capitol Hill on Tuesday voted unanimously to unionize, becoming the first Seattle store do so.

The cafe is located at Broadway and Denny near the Capitol Hill Link Light Rail station. This is the seventh company-owned Starbucks store to vote in favor of unionizing.

There have been two rounds of union votes involving Starbucks stores in Buffalo, N.Y. where the spreading efforts to unionize first took hold. Two stores voted in favor of unionizing in December.

A suburban Phoenix location last month became the first store outside New York to organize.

They are the first Starbucks-owned stores in the U.S. to be represented by a union since the 1980s when the United Food and Commercial Workers union represented workers at six stores in the Seattle area for several years.

Just last week, Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said he would retire in April, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis.

Employees who favor unionizing say they want more input, through collective bargaining, on pay, working conditions and store operations.

Workers at more than 100 stores in 26 states have now petitioned the NLRB to hold their own union elections, according to Workers United, the union that’s organizing the effort.

"It’s not slowing down. Every time we have a win ... that’s continuing to build that momentum and that excitement and that strength," organizer Michelle Eisen said.

Union membership levels are rising for U.S. workers between 25 and 34 years old, even as they decline among other age groups, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.