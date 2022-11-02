Starbucks holiday drinks are back Thursday, here's a look at the cups

article

Coffee drinkers can get their first sips of the holidays as Starbucks rolls out their seasonal beverages on Thursday.

The company announced Wednesday that their drinks in their festive cups will be in stores on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The drinks include, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Chestnut Praline Latte. Cold coffee beverages including Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew are also back this season.

Their bakery menu also include a Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

(Starbucks)

This year's drinks will be served in four new Starbucks holiday cup designs:

Gift-Wrapped Magic

Frosted Sparkle

Ornament Wonder

Cozy Evergreen

"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners," said Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year’s holiday campaign.

According to the company's website, the design of their cups "signals the start of the season, just as they have since their debut 25 years ago."

"We are really focused on creating a joyful experience throughout the entire Starbucks experience – whether a customer is visiting at our drive-thru or in our café," said Jacobson. "Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone’s day a little bit brighter in a holiday way."