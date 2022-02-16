Stanwood youth pastor arrested for child rape, detectives suspect more victims

article

Snohomish County detectives arrested a Stanwood youth pastor for several counts of third-degree child rape.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives arrested the 26-year-old suspect on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of third-degree child rape.

Authorities say the charges stem from the suspect's time as a youth pastor at an Arlington church in 2017 and 2018. Then 22 years old, the youth pastor reportedly began grooming a 15-year-old girl who attended the church.

The pastor would drive her home after church and communicate with her on social media.

On several occasions, detectives say he convinced her to sneak out of her house, then he would pick her up and drive her back to his residence in Stanwood.

Detectives believe there are likely more victims. Anyone with information on the man or possible victims is urged to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tip line at (425) 388-3845.

