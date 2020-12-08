Standoff in Spanaway: Woman in custody after pointing rifle at deputy

Deputies responding to a burglary in progress in Spanaway Tuesday morning ended up in a standoff with a woman who pointed a rifle at a deputy.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 15800 block of 5th Avenue East just after 10 a.m. A neighbor saw the woman breaking into a home, which turned out to be her parents' home.

Deputies surrounded the house when they arrived, and one deputy tried to contact the woman through a broken window. He asked her to step outside, and that's when she disappeared briefly and returned with a rifle pointed at the deputy.

The woman involved has a history with the sheriff's office and has had mental health problems in the past.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. She was taken into custody without incident just before 1 p.m.

Standoff in Spanaway (Photo courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The house is across the street from Thompson Elementary School and Spanaway Middle School, both of which were in lockdown during the standoff.