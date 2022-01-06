Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:35 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:20 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:42 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:49 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:56 AM PST, Thurston County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Burglary suspect shoots family's golden retriever, steals silver bars, AR-15

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated January 7, 2022 11:20AM
Minnesota
FOX 9
St. Paul burglary suspect 1 article

The St. Paul Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect. (Minnesota BCA/St. Paul PD)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who shot and killed a homeowner’s dog before stealing an AR-15 rifle and over $7,000 worth of silver bars Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police responded to a house on the 2000 block of Margaret Street on a report of a burglary. The homeowner reported they noticed a broken window and dried blood throughout the home when they got back from work. 

A suspect was caught on camera breaking into the home around 9:45 p.m., St. Paul police said. 

Upon further investigation, police learned the suspect had shot and killed the homeowner's dog and stolen an AR-15 rifle and silver bars valued at about $7,680.

St.-Paul-burglary-suspect-2.jpg

The burglary suspect has a tattoo on the top of his right hand and the right side of his face.  (Minnesota BCA/St. Paul PD )

The BCA sent an alert on behalf of St. Paul police asking for help identifying the suspect. The suspect is described as having a tattoo on the top of his right hand and the right side of his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Lynette Cherry at lynette.cherry@ci.stpaul.mn.us or call 651-266-5867.