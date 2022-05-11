SR 92 blocked near Granite Falls following fatal crash

Highway 92 and Jordan Road are blocked near Granite Falls while troopers investigate a fatal crash.

Washington State Patrol is on scene and says a dump truck and motorcycle crashed, fully blocking the road. A person died in the crash, but troopers have not specified who.

There is a detour in place while authorities investigate, and the closure is expected to last until 3 or 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.