SR 530 reopens after semi crashes into ditch near Arlington

Crews removed a semi-truck that crashed into a ditch along State Route 530 near Arlington on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on SR 530 at Milepost 24 and fully blocked the roadway.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant said the removal would take a significant amount of time to remove.

At about 8:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.

