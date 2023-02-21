Expand / Collapse search

SR 520 floating bridge, Trail will be closed for construction work this weekend

By FOX 13 News Staff
FOX 13 Seattle
The Evergreen Point Floating Bridge, carrying State Route 520 over Lake Washington, seen from the north side bicycle and pedestrian trail from the west high-rise. (Bruce Englehardt // CC BY-SA 4.0)

SEATTLE - The State Route 520 floating bridge will be closed in both directions this weekend and drivers should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.

Closures will start Friday at 11 p.m. and the bridge is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

The bridge will be closed in both directions between I-5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast, and during the closure the SR 520 Trail will also be closed. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation said its crews will be placing girders for the new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over SR 520 and the direct access ramp to the Montlake lid. 