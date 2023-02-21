SR 520 floating bridge, Trail will be closed for construction work this weekend

article

The State Route 520 floating bridge will be closed in both directions this weekend and drivers should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.

Closures will start Friday at 11 p.m. and the bridge is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

The bridge will be closed in both directions between I-5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast, and during the closure the SR 520 Trail will also be closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said its crews will be placing girders for the new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over SR 520 and the direct access ramp to the Montlake lid.