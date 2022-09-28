SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue

The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue.

The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project.

According to WSDOT, the $455 million Montlake project aims to revamp the messy Montlake Blvd-SR 520 junction, as well as add a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge.

The next two exits across the bridge are on 84th and 92nd Ave in Clyde Hill, which is where the closures end.

Officials say the SR 520 trail and I-90 across Lake Washington will remain open during this time.