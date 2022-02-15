SR 507 closed near Roy due to semi truck crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Washington State Patrol)

Southbound Highway 507 is blocked by an overturned semi truck, which spilled 50 gallons of milk across the road.

The semi truck appears to have struck a guardrail on the side of the highway, just north of Roy near East Gate Road. The truck rolled and skidded across the road, tearing open the container and spilling several cartons of milk.

Many cartons were recovered, but crews will be out cleaning the road for some time.

Washington State Patrol says the driver was not injured.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

