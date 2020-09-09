SR-410 wildfire rages for a second night as families evacuate

A wildfire continued to burn in parts of Sumner and Bonney Lake Tuesday night. The fire started on State Route 410 on Monday night. Fire resources were being pulled from across the Puget Sound to get the flames under control.

Flames could be seen shooting across the large hillside where SR-410 bends west of Bonney Lake.

Bonney Lake was under a Level 3 Evacuation with temporary overnight shelter at the Bonney Lake Senior Center.

The fire ravaged down toward the field and caught a structure on fire before exploding.

“If we had winds like we had last night that fire is going to spread really fast and that’s really a concern,” said David Caprara, Sumner.

“I’m sorry, it just broke my heart to look at it because that’s your home. I just think about, what if we have to evacuate? Because they all had to evacuate,” said Ruthie Posey.

It was a stressful day for homeowners who evacuated their homes on the hill in the middle of the night.

One man said he and his wife just brought their baby home on Monday after spending nine weeks in the NICU. They are temporarily taking shelter with family nearby.

The American Red Cross is assisting families who have evacuated and have moved dozens of people into hotels for the evening. To get in touch with the Red Cross call (571) 595-7723.

The Evacuation Line through the Washington Department of Emergency Management is (253) 798-1571.