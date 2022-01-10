SR 18 closed near I-90 following semi truck, pickup crash

article

State Route 18 is closed between Hobart and I-90 following a violent crash involving a pickup and semi truck.

The crash happened near Hobart, and the entire stretch of SR 18 is closed from Issaquah-Hobart Road to the I-90 interchange.

Washington State Patrol says there were serious injuries in the crash, and a photo taken at the scene shows the top of the pickup truck was completely ripped off. The vehicles and debris are blocking all of SR 18, causing major traffic backups.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, and a tow truck is currently on the way.

