SR 18 closed in Federal Way after semi and pickup truck collide, catch fire

Both directions of SR 18 closed Tuesday afternoon after two semis collided and caught on fire just east of Interstate 5.

WSDOT

Nobody was seriously injured, according to South King Fire.

SR 18 was blocked between I-5 and Weyerhauser Way S. Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

