SR 169 closed after serious crash injures 3 in Maple Valley area

article

A serious crash sent three people to the hospital and forced the closure of State Route 169 Wednesday morning in the Maple Valley area.

According to Puget Sound Fire, the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 31000 block of Maple Valley Black Diamond Road.

Three people were hurt. One of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.

SR 169 was closed due to a damaged utility pole. Puget Sound Energy was called to the scene for repairs.

The Washington State Patrol was assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram