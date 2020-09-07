SR 167, 410 all lanes closed due to brush fire near Sumner

Both directions of SR 167 and 410 near Sumner are closed due to a brush fire, officials say.

The brush fire forced the highways to close around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Both directions of SR 167 are closed where part of the fire could be seen near SB at 24th/milepost 9.4. NB at milepost 8, and on SR 410 near milepost 8.45 near Valley Ave E.

Trooper Ryan Burke in a tweet said power lines are also down on SR 410. Burke said Sumner Police are handling evacuations were necessary and ask people to avoid the area as crews arrive on scene.

WSDOT doesn't have an estimated time when the roads will reopen as officials continue to monitor the fire.

This is a developing story.