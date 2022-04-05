One dead after rollover crash in Mason County

Authorities say at least one person is dead after an early Tuesday morning crash on State Route 101.

According to Washington State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-car rollover crash on State Route 101 just south of milepost 316 in Mason County.

According to a tweet from Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, a person involved in the crash has died.

It is unclear if there were any other people inside the car during the crash.

This is a developing story.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram