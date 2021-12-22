Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area
Special Weather Statement
SPS to continue in-person learning, but are closely watching omicron variant

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
SEATTLE - Despite growing concerns of the omicron variant, Seattle Public Schools will still continue with in-person learning—for now.

SPS on Wednesday posted a bulletin detailing their schooling plans in the wake of the omicron variant. Currently, they are planning to reopen for in-person classes, as scheduled, on Jan. 3.

This update follows a decision from University of Washington to begin their winter quarter online, giving students and staff time to get booster shots before returning to campus.

While they are staying in-person for the time being, SPS officials say they are monitoring public health in Seattle. They are prepared for the possibility ‘that some classrooms, and perhaps some schools,’ might have to go remote in January.

While SPS waits for developments in public health, they encourage families to get vaccinated, get their booster shots, avoid large gatherings and continue masking up. They also recommend students take a COVID test before returning to school on Jan. 3.

