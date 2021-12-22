SPS to continue in-person learning, but are closely watching omicron variant

article

Despite growing concerns of the omicron variant, Seattle Public Schools will still continue with in-person learning—for now.

SPS on Wednesday posted a bulletin detailing their schooling plans in the wake of the omicron variant. Currently, they are planning to reopen for in-person classes, as scheduled, on Jan. 3.

This update follows a decision from University of Washington to begin their winter quarter online, giving students and staff time to get booster shots before returning to campus.

While they are staying in-person for the time being, SPS officials say they are monitoring public health in Seattle. They are prepared for the possibility ‘that some classrooms, and perhaps some schools,’ might have to go remote in January.

While SPS waits for developments in public health, they encourage families to get vaccinated, get their booster shots, avoid large gatherings and continue masking up. They also recommend students take a COVID test before returning to school on Jan. 3.

