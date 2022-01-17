SPS reports more COVID cases in past 2 weeks than across entire pandemic

article

Seattle Public Schools reported more COVID-19 infections in the past two weeks than in the entirety of the pandemic.

Data from the SPS COVID dashboard shows 2,290 cases over a two-week span.

Between Sep. 2020 and Dec. 2021, Washington’s largest school district counted roughly 1,782 COVID-19 cases among students and staff. On Jan. 10, 2022, the district’s dashboard updated to report a record-breaking 704 cases in a single week – about five times greater than the previous record of 139 cases.

On Monday, Jan. 17, the district shared another update reporting 508 infections in just a week’s time.

In total, the district reported 2,290 cases in the last two weeks, more than the cumulative number of cases since school started in 2020.

This follows rigorous COVID testing when students returned to school in January, and after students staged a walkout over COVID-19 safety measures in Seattle schools.

Students upset with the district’s COVID-19 response argue they do not feel safe at school while omicron cases surge. They requested increased safety measures like N95 and KN95 masks, weekly COVID testing, vaccine clinics on campus, contact tracing and daily COVID updates.

