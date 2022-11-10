Seattle Public Schools plans safety audit, students plan walk-out after deadly shooting

Just days after a Seattle Public Schools student was shot and killed inside his own high school building, fellow students are planning a walk-out and demonstration demanding the district and elected leadership take drastic measures to ensure their safety.

Classes at Ingraham High School were canceled after the shooting on Nov. 8, and school remained closed all week, When students return, organizers with Seattle Student Union expect a large response from students across the district to join in a demonstration at city hall.

The courtyard at Ingraham High School is quiet but for a few people delivering flowers and cards sharing heartbreak over the shooting. In a public statement, Seattle Student Union said the victim shot and killed was 17-years-old.

Prosecutors say a 14-year-old boy planned his murder. He was arrested with a 15-year-old accused of helping him hide the gun.

"I think it has affected people’s ability to focus over the past couple of days," said Chetan Soni, a student at Lincoln High School and from Seattle Student Union.

Wednesday night, more SPS students spoke out during a regular district board meeting, including some kids represented on the board.

"Supporting students to succeed and to thrive is by making sure that they stay alive at school," said Luna Crone-Barone.

"We know we have more and more violence plaguing us," said SPS Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones. "Now the pressure of the streets and communities have violated our school buildings."

At that meeting, new safety initiatives across the district aimed at campus safety were announced. They include a district-wide safety and security audit, the gathering of a community action team and a child wellbeing council.

Soni says Tuesday's shooting will not be the last without immediate change.

"We are still in this perpetual cycle of having kids do adults' jobs?" he said.

In addition to the district’s safety initiative, both Seattle Police and Mayor Bruce Harrell say they have already been working on possibly returning school resource officers to campuses across the city.

But, some students say they are adamantly opposed to police in schools, saying some officers bully or even act violently.