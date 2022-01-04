Expand / Collapse search
SPS middle school basketball postpones season due to regional increase in COVID cases

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Return from winter break has some school districts ramping up COVID-19 testing, vaccine efforts

As students and staff return from winter break, concerns of the Omicron variant spreading has schools ramping up COVID-19 safety measures. Some districts throughout western Washington are offering testing and vaccine clinics to help reduce the spread and keep classrooms open.

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools announced that its winter middle school basketball season will be postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

A school communications official told FOX 13 News that the move was made as a result of an increase in COVID cases in the greater Seattle region just prior to winter break. 

"The growth in number of cases triggered a DOH-required increase in testing for participants, coaches, and team personnel," a district official said. 

The district is exploring rescheduling options for the season and plans to resume activities when they can fully comply with DOH requirements.

The district did not specify if any team or staff members tested positive for COVID.

Seattle Public Schools canceled classes on Jan. 3 to allow for voluntary COVID testing among students and staff. 

