SPS middle school basketball postpones season due to regional increase in COVID cases

Seattle Public Schools announced that its winter middle school basketball season will be postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

A school communications official told FOX 13 News that the move was made as a result of an increase in COVID cases in the greater Seattle region just prior to winter break.

"The growth in number of cases triggered a DOH-required increase in testing for participants, coaches, and team personnel," a district official said.

The district is exploring rescheduling options for the season and plans to resume activities when they can fully comply with DOH requirements.

The district did not specify if any team or staff members tested positive for COVID.

Seattle Public Schools canceled classes on Jan. 3 to allow for voluntary COVID testing among students and staff.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram