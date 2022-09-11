SPS cancels classes Monday as union negotiations continue

Seattle Public Schools has again canceled classes on Monday as the district and teachers’ union continue negotiations.

SPS sent out a memo to parents saying the first day of school is delayed again. There will be no school on Monday, Sep. 12 for all grades including preschool and kindergarten.

The first day of school in Seattle was supposed to be Sep. 7, but classes were canceled in anticipation of a strike authorized by the teachers' union.

The school district says it is "making progress" with the Seattle Education Association (SEA)—a union representing thousands of teachers and school employees—but they have not reached an agreement.

It is not known whether classes will again be canceled Tuesday; the district said they will make that call Monday afternoon.

Last week, SEA said 6,000 people, or 95% of educators, voted to authorize the strike. The strike officially began at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

SPS has been providing free sack lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See the locations here.

The city is helping parents with child care as long as the strike lasts - offering free recreational programs and activities at eight community centers starting Monday. Find details here.

