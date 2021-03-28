Spring snow in parts of Snohomish County takes locals by surprise

Parts of Snohomish County saw spring snow on Sunday.

In Lake Stevens a wintry mix started coming down in the afternoon. Visibility was low at certain points.

Some of the snow started accumulating into a slushy mix on the ground.

The storm was short lived but left an impression on people who got caught in the snow.

"We just look outside, and it’s windy and stormy, and there’s a bunch of snow coming down with rain. We just got surprised by it," said Lee Xiong of Lake Stevens.

"I was cleaning my house and I saw snow at one point. I saw branches going into my backyard, so it was kind of a crazy day and then sun," said Haley Summers of Marysville.

Another significant element was the wind. A wind advisory was in effect for most of Sunday in parts of Snohomish County.

At one point, Snohomish County Public Utility District reported up about 12,000 outages.