Spooked coyote runs through Port Townsend hospital

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Jefferson County
No patients were injured and the coyote was treated for some injuries for smashing through a window.

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. - A coyote is recovering after she made her way through the automatic doors of a Port Townsend hospital and crashed through a glass window.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened a little after 10 a.m. at Jefferson Healthcare urgent care on Feb. 7.

When the coyote got scared and realized she was trapped, she crashed through a glass window into an enclosed patio area.

The coyote was captured by animal control and taken to Center Valley Animal Rescue. She received a few stitches from vets and was later released into a more rural area. 

No one was hurt. 

