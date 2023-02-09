Spooked coyote runs through Port Townsend hospital
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. - A coyote is recovering after she made her way through the automatic doors of a Port Townsend hospital and crashed through a glass window.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened a little after 10 a.m. at Jefferson Healthcare urgent care on Feb. 7.
When the coyote got scared and realized she was trapped, she crashed through a glass window into an enclosed patio area.
The coyote was captured by animal control and taken to Center Valley Animal Rescue. She received a few stitches from vets and was later released into a more rural area.
No one was hurt.
