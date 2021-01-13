Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:20 PM PST, Lewis County
25
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:39 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:20 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:25 AM PST, Thurston County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:22 AM PST until WED 11:15 AM PST, Skamania County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:49 AM PST until THU 10:50 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:05 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:33 PM PST until THU 8:22 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:20 AM PST until WED 11:45 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:16 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:27 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:48 AM PST until THU 2:58 AM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:22 AM PST until WED 12:15 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Spokane woman dies after tree falls on car during windstorm

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Spokane
Q13 FOX

Woman dies after tree falls on car

A woman in Spokane died after a tree fell on her car during a windstorm.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman died early Wednesday morning when a tree fell on her car during a windstorm that slammed the Northwest. 

RELATED: Washington windstorm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands overnight

According to KXLY, it happned in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood, which was hit especially hard overnight when scores of old, big trees fell. 

The woman's death is the first death reported from last night's windstorm, though there have been some close calls in Western Washington and one woman was killed by a log from a rogue wave on the coast Tuesday morning. 

Students at Western Washington University had to relocate after trees fell on some of the dorms, and several families had to flee their homes in Pierce County due to fallen trees. 

High winds knock down trees at Western Washington University

A tree fell onto a residence hall at Western Washington University. One person had minor injuries and students were evacuated overnight.

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and closed dozens of schools. Click here for the full list. 

Click here for the latest on power outages, road closures and storm-related updates. 

Download the Q13 Weather App for severe weather alerts. 