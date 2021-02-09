Spokane synagogue vandalized with painted swastikas
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.
Police were alerted Monday morning about the graffiti.
The Spokesman-Review says the perpetrator was seen alone on the Temple Beth Shalom camera system wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a dark-colored jacket with a hood.
Police are investigating the matter as malicious harassment and a hate crime. The revised code of Washington’s definition of a hate crime includes: "Defacing religious real property with words, symbols, or items that are derogatory to persons of the faith associated with the property."
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward condemned the graffiti in a statement Monday, saying Spokane is "a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs.
The Anti-Defamation League of the Pacific Northwest tweeted, "Yesterday, Temple Beth Shalom in Spokane was vandalized with swastikas in a disgusting act of antisemitism. We are in close contact with the synagogue and law enforcement to provide any support we can. We cannot allow this hate to ever become normalized."
Advertisement