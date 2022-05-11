Spokane St. Bridge reopens after crews fix mechanical issue

article

The Spokane Street Bridge reopened Monday morning after a mechanical issue caused a brief closure.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), at around 11:00 a.m., all lanes on the bridge reopened.

At around 9:00 a.m., SDOT crews closed the bridge, because of a mechanical issue. People who drive, walk, bike or scooter on the low bridge pedestrian path were encouraged to seek alternate routes while crews worked on repairing the issue.

SDOT said King County Metro re-routed their buses down W. Marginal Way SW.

