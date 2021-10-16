Spokane Police investigating three shootings in three-hour span

article

Spokane Police say that in a three-hour span on Friday they responded to three shootings, one of them fatal.

Officers were called to a drive-by shooting near Spokane Community College at 9:09 p.m., but did not report finding a victim. They found bullet casings on the ground, and witnesses told them they saw a black sedan speeding away. Just 15 minutes later, they were called to another shooting in North Spokane, but evidence suggested there were no injuries, and police say it was likely four men shooting their guns up into the air before running away.

Three hours later at 12:14 a.m., two officers were patrolling downtown when they heard gunfire just a block away.

Police found a large crowd gathered around a man with several gunshot wounds, and a person was trying to render aid to him. Officers took over aid while more first responders arrived, but the man later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to call Spokane County Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

