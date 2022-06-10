Ouch! Spider-Man robot crashes in stunt gone wrong during show at Disney’s Avengers Campus

Perhaps it was a case of weak spider webs.

Spider-Man crashed shortly after taking flight in a stunt gone wrong during a show at the newly-opened Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

A video that was posted to Instagram Thursday shows Spider-Man taking flight on a rope while swinging and doing flips. Seconds later, the video shows the landing did not go as planned. Instead of landing on the top of the roof, Spidey crashed into the building he was supposed to land on, as families in the audience could be heard gasping in shock.

Thankfully, the man behind the mask is not a man at all and is actually a stunt robot.

The show came to a halt for a couple of hours before it was back up and running at full force later in the day.

Walt Disney theme parks opened the Marvel Studios-themed Avengers Campus in Anaheim on June 4, 2021.

FOX 11 has reached out to Disney for comment.

