Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Strickland highlight Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland hosted Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at the Chambers Creek watershed Wednesday afternoon, the first time Pelosi has visited Washington's South Sound.

Pelosi joined Rep. Strickland and other local leaders in the South Sound discussed how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can help address the South Sound's infrastructure needs.

Local leaders and several other federal officials spoke about the projects the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can support, fixing bridges, getting rid of obsolete dams and helping clean up the Puget Sound, like the Chambers Creek project.

"As Speaker, it was my privilege to be in the South Sound to highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping to preserve America’s natural treasures," said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "This historic legislation is delivering the resources that Washington communities need to upgrade their infrastructure and secure a more sustainable future while creating good-paying jobs for working families. With the help of Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland and Chairman Derek Kilmer, the House will continue fighting to protect Puget Sound and support Tribal communities as we Build a Better America."

"It was my distinct honor to host Speaker Pelosi in the South Sound," said Strickland. "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help invest in local communities across the South Sound. The Chambers Creek Bridge Replacement and Dam Removal Project is a perfect example of how infrastructure dollars can have a wide-ranging impact - and how infrastructure is truly a bipartisan issue, that we can all support."

"By removing the dam, rebuilding the bridge, and restoring the environment, we are making long-overdue progress on this complex project," said Pierce County Executive Director Bruce Dammeier. "I appreciate the many stakeholders who came together to make it possible, and I’m grateful to Congresswoman Strickland for championing this effort."

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed by Congress in November of last year. It is an investment into the nation’s infrastructure over a five-year period designed to create jobs and support communities across the country.

