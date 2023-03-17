SPD: West Seattle man arrested on child pornography charges after lengthy investigation

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested a West Seattle man for possessing and distributing child porn on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICACU) and other neighboring law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance outside the 37-year-old suspect’s home, and took him into custody.

Detectives interviewed the suspect, who then admitted to uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material, and communicating with others about chatting online with minors.

Authorities served a search warrant at the suspect’s home, and seized several digital devices as part of the investigation.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on charges of possession of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The SPD says this is another example of successful collaboration among members of Washington’s ICAC Task Force to identify a potential child predator in the community.

The arrest was made possible by the collaboration of the SPD’s ICACU, SPD SWAT, SPD Community Response Group, the King County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.