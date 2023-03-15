SPD: Suspect attacks 2 men in Capitol Hill home, punches officer while being arrested

Police arrested a man for physically and sexually assaulting a person in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, then attacking officers when they tried to detain him.

Officers were called to a home near Summit Ave and Olive Way around 5 p.m. Tuesday, where a 27-year-old reported he was punched in the face and threatened by a man who was in the apartment with his roommate.

Police went in and found the 38-year-old roommate, who had face injuries. The man explained a suspect—a 22-year-old man—physically and sexually assaulted him, then stole both their phones so they could not call 911.

The suspect reportedly left the apartment.

While officers were investigating to learn where the suspect might have gone, the man came back. Police matched him with the victims’ description and arrested him.

During the arrest, police say the suspect fought back and punched an officer in the face. Other officers used a taser on him and subdued him.

The man was checked into Harborview for possible treatment, then booked into King County Jail for robbery, harassment, sexual assault, assault and outstanding felony warrants.