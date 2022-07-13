Cellphone video captures moment gunfire breaks up crowded Seattle concert

An all-ages concert turned wild over the weekend; cellphone video captured the moment gunshots are heard, sending concertgoers to the floor.

At least 50 shots are heard, but witnesses think there could have been more. People who went to the concert or live nearby said everything seemed to be going fine until a deafening haze of bullets ripped through the neighborhood.

"Inside, you can see where the bullet entered the door and exited out here," said Keoke Silvano, showing FOX 13 News the damage done to his car.

"Talking about it now, my heart is elevating, moving faster right now," he said.

"I think it’s really stupid," said Sandra Gordon, who lives very close to the shooting.

Washington Hall was packed Sunday. In a cellphone video, you can hear the gunfire and then the panic as concertgoers hit the floor for cover.

"I took my nephew—I threw the 4-year-old on the bed, the 10-year-old on the floor and I told my son to get down, and they kept shooting," said Gordon.

"I thought it was part of the music bed at first," said Silvano.

Silvano was working at the concert shooting video, and he ran for safety after he caught his wits.

However, this shooting was not just a few shots – the gunfire intensified, terrorizing concertgoers, who soon quickly ran for the exists.

Seattle Police said they arrived and found hundreds of people running in all directions, and evidence pointing to a shooting in the hall’s parking lot and up and down the block. Police also found a wrecked car nearby, and suspect its driver may have been part of the shooting.

Miraculously, police say they found no victims – but they also have made no arrests.

Silvano’s job takes him to concerts, and he hopes his nerves allow him a return for another job.

"At the end of the day I just want to go home," he said. "I didn’t know if that was going to happen the other night."

Interim Seattle Police Chief Diaz would not talk about the Washington Hall shooting specifically on Wednesday, but said overall, the number of shots-fired incidents in the city has already broken records for this year. He added that the department is also investigating a growing number of shootings that include a barrage of bullets, like the one at Washington Hall.