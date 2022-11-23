Seattle Police sees increase in domestic violence over the holiday months

Seattle Police warn domestic violence reports increase through the holiday season, but say help is a phone call away.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz says this is an important time to connect people caught in domestic violence with resources and services.

SPD's Domestic Violence Unit page has information on identifying signs of domestic violence and reporting abuse, as well as what to expect from the court process, and resources to help victims of abuse get housing, food and more aid.

Last week, King County Council passed a $16 billion budget two-year budget, which included $675,000 for advocates supporting domestic violence victims and other aid.

"Victims who are seeking protection orders through DV orders are 1.3 times more likely to complete the process and get protection orders when they have an advocate working with them," said Burien City Councilmember Cydney Moore.

Moore says she proposed pushing for this funding during a meeting with the Domestic Violence Initiative Regional Taskforce.

"Just having extra support, having people who are familiar makes all the difference in the world," said Councilmember Moore.

Moore says she spent many years dealing with a domestic violence situation herself.

She wants to remind survivors that life does get better and help is available.

"We all deserve to be safe. We all deserve to live our lives without suffering from domestic violence and abuse," said Councilmember Moore.

Victims can reach out to the DV Hopeline 24 hours a day at 877-737-0242 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).