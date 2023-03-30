SPD: Police arrest robbery suspect while he's in the middle of another robbery

Police arrested a man suspected of robbing someone at knifepoint in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood—while he was in the middle of trying to rob someone else.

An officer was called around 4:22 p.m. to reports of a robbery at Broadway and Republican St.

A 24-year-old was reportedly robbed at knifepoint, and when police arrived, a witnessed called them over and pointed out the suspect nearby, a 50-year-old man.

While the officer approached the suspect, the man reportedly tried to carjack a 20-year-old victim.

The officer intervened and told the man to stand down, but the suspect refused. More officers arrived to assist, and the man was arrested, and his knife seized.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was outside a coffee shop when the man approached with a knife and demanded their purse. The man ended up stealing the purse and running.

The suspect also has an outstanding felony warrant for theft.

RELATED: Police: 16-year-old boy killed, Tacoma's fifth homicide involving a child so far this year

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Police booked the man into King County Jail for robbery and his outstanding warrant.