SPD: Man stabbed multiple times after chasing suspect who stole woman's purse downtown

Police arrested a suspect who stabbed a man multiple times after stealing a woman’s purse in Downtown Seattle early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 2:30 a.m., the 38-year-old victim and a 32-year-old woman were walking near the intersection of Minor Ave. and Howell St. when the suspect approached them.

Authorities say the suspect then grabbed the woman’s purse and took off running. The victim then chased after him to get the purse back, but when he got close, the suspect stabbed him in the chest.

When officers arrived to the scene, they treated the victim and brought him to the hospital with serious injuries.

As officers were searching the area for a suspect, a security guard from a local construction site called 911 to report a suspicious-looking man on the property. The guard noticed the male matched the description of the stabbing suspect, and relayed that information to the SPD.

Police then arrived to the location, which is about a block northeast of the Amazon Spheres, and arrested the 35-year-old suspect.

According to the SPD, the suspect will be booked into the King County Jail for robbery and assault.