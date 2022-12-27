SPD: Man smashed into West Seattle store with shopping cart, aimed pellet gun at officers

Police arrested a burglary suspect they say smashed into a West Seattle sporting goods store with a shopping cart, then pointed a pellet gun at officers.

Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle Police officers were called to a reported burglary at the plaza on 25th Ave SW and SW Barton St. Authorities say a man rammed a shopping cart through the window of a sporting goods store and went inside.

Officers contacted the man outside the store, and he reportedly aimed a rifle at them, then went back inside.

Eventually, the man left with a pellet rifle, ammunition, boots, coats and a baseball bat. Officers arrested the man and recovered the items.

Police booked the man into the King County Jail for burglary and assault.