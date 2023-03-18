SPD: Man shot in the ankle near UW campus, suspect at-large

Police are investigating after a victim was shot in the ankle near University of Washington's campus on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at 2:49 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the corner of University Way NE and NE 41st St. This area is right next to UW's Schmitz Hall, about a block west of Parrington Lawn.

Authorities say one person was found with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police searched the area for a suspect, but they were never found.

Details are limited at this time, the SPD says they will release more information as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.