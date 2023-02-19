SPD: Man carjacked, kidnapped in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was carjacked and kidnapped in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Saturday.

Officers were called to a report of a man’s car being stolen near Yesler Way and Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a 24-year-old man with a cut on his head.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim’s wounds.

He explained to police that he was carjacked by two men with guns. The suspects reportedly held him at gunpoint, took his iPhones, cash and car keys, and then put him in the backseat of their car and drove off.

The suspect vehicle is a red Toyota Corolla.

After some time, the suspect car stopped, and the victim told police he made a break for it, but not before one of the suspects pistol-whipped him across the head.

The suspects then sped off in the Corolla.

Police say they found the victim’s car and impounded it for processing.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.