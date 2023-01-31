SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Seattle Police)

A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say.

Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.

At the time, they found cash, counterfeit money, meth, fentanyl, heroin, crack, cocaine, pills and a stolen pistol.

The suspect had already been released, so officers began looking for him.

Weeks later on Jan. 25, an officer spotted the suspect near Aurora Ave N and N Allen Pl, reportedly getting out of a car. He was arrested for the contraband found in his car on Jan. 9, and officers searched the new car he was driving.

They found more meth, fentanyl, heroin, crack, cocaine, another stolen pistol and a sawed-off rifle with no serial.

Detectives have requested additional charges of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.