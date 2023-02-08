SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving

article

A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.

According to authorities, roughly $10,000 in damage was done to the property, but no one was injured.

Witness descriptions of the suspect helped police identify him as a suspect in previous incidents with a woman, where he reportedly threatened to burn her apartment down.

Officers contacted the woman, and she reported the man was outside her apartment building that same day.

Police found the suspect in front of her apartment, then arrested him for arson and felony harassment.