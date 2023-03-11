Expand / Collapse search

SPD investigates drive-by shooting in Belltown, 1 injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person in Belltown on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the scene at the corner of 2nd Ave. and Vine St. This area is just down the street from Bartell Drugs. 

One person was injured, however details about their current condition are limited at this time. 

SPD says more information will be released when it's available. 

