SPD: Elderly bicyclist injured in hit-and-run, no suspect identified

article

An elderly bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, a driver struck the cyclist near E Madison St and E Denny Way, then sped off.

Officials closed westbound and northbound lanes while they treated the victim and investigated.

There is no information on the suspect or suspect vehicle.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in Aurora Ave homicide investigation in North Seattle

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.