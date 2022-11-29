Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
10
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM PST until WED 5:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity

SPD: Driver arrested for following, flashing gun at victim over a dispute from a day earlier

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo: Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he followed another driver through downtown Seattle and flashed a gun at them early Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect did it because of an argument about cutting in line at a convenience store a day earlier.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), A 31-year-old man called 911 at around saying he noticed someone in a gray van follow him when he pulled out of the Shell gas station on 7th Ave. N and Denny Way.

The victim told police that whenever he would speed up, the van would keep the same pace – even running red lights to keep up.

Eventually the suspect pulled up alongside their car, and he flashed a pistol.

Authorities say the victim drove to the SPD’s West Precinct, and officers pulled over the van. After questioning the victim and the suspect, officers learned that both had gotten in an argument over line-cutting at a convenience store.

RELATED: Police arrest 19-year-old after child is shot during Tacoma road rage incident

Officers arrested the 48-year-old driver, and recovered a handgun inside his van. Police also learned that the suspect is a convicted felon who cannot legally possess a firearm.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for harassment, theft and a firearm violation.