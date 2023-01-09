Expand / Collapse search

SPD detectives, Homeland Security agents recover thousands of fentanyl pills headed to Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle
SPD recovers thousands of fentanyl pills, other narcotics

SEATTLE - Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives and other federal agencies were able to arrest a suspected narcotics dealer and stop thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs from coming into Seattle. 

SPD detectives and Homeland Security agents made the arrest on Jan. 5 after identifying the suspect as a result of several previous drug recovery operations. 

The suspect was arrested and officials found: 

  • Almost one pound of fentanyl pills, some of them rainbow fentanyl
  • 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder
  • 3.4 pounds of meth
  • 1.8 pounds of heroin
  • Half a pound of cocaine
  • Approximately $16,700 in cash

Detectives have not released the suspect's name or where the drugs were recovered from. 

It's unclear what charges the suspect could face. 

Photo from SPD

