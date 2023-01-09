SPD detectives, Homeland Security agents recover thousands of fentanyl pills headed to Seattle

Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives and other federal agencies were able to arrest a suspected narcotics dealer and stop thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs from coming into Seattle.

SPD detectives and Homeland Security agents made the arrest on Jan. 5 after identifying the suspect as a result of several previous drug recovery operations.

The suspect was arrested and officials found:

Almost one pound of fentanyl pills, some of them rainbow fentanyl

1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder

3.4 pounds of meth

1.8 pounds of heroin

Half a pound of cocaine

Approximately $16,700 in cash

Detectives have not released the suspect's name or where the drugs were recovered from.

It's unclear what charges the suspect could face.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from SPD

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.