SPD detectives, Homeland Security agents recover thousands of fentanyl pills headed to Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives and other federal agencies were able to arrest a suspected narcotics dealer and stop thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs from coming into Seattle.
SPD detectives and Homeland Security agents made the arrest on Jan. 5 after identifying the suspect as a result of several previous drug recovery operations.
The suspect was arrested and officials found:
- Almost one pound of fentanyl pills, some of them rainbow fentanyl
- 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder
- 3.4 pounds of meth
- 1.8 pounds of heroin
- Half a pound of cocaine
- Approximately $16,700 in cash
Detectives have not released the suspect's name or where the drugs were recovered from.
It's unclear what charges the suspect could face.
Photo from SPD
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.