SPD: Child's body found in Ballard, investigation underway

Police are investigating after a child was found dead in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), someone called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. after discovering the body.

Authorities say the young child's body was found near the Ballard Farmers Market in Shilshole Ave. NW and 22nd Ave. NW.

The SPD does not have any further information to share at this time, but they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.